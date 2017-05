MEXICO CITY, July 28 Mexican construction firm ICA saw its shares drop more than 6 percent after posting a second-quarter loss on Tuesday morning.

ICA said that it had a net loss of 567 million pesos ($36 million) in the second quarter, a much steeper drop from its 149 million peso net loss in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Veronica Gomez Sparrowe)