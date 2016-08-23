MEXICO CITY Aug 23 Shares in Mexican construction firm ICA rose more than 10 pct in early trading on Tuesday, with investors more optimistic about the beleaguered company's future as it participates in major tenders.

Shares in the company rose more than 10 percent, but later pared gains to trade 8.60 percent higher at 3.45 pesos ($0.1888) per share.

($1 = 18.2750 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)