German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexico's embattled construction firm ICA said on Thursday it would delay the release of its third quarter results until "no later than" November 28.
The company, which is saddled by heavy debt, said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange that it was focused on its ongoing operational and financial restructure process. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.