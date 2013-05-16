MEXICO CITY May 15 Mexican construction company ICA said on Wednesday it had cleared a path allowing it to sell up to 100 million Series B shares it owns of airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) when market conditions allow.

ICA, Mexico's biggest constructor, said OMA had filed an F-3 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which would allow it to sell the shares, currently held by its subsidiary Aeroinvest.

Each share would be worth $3.95, according to the SEC filing, meaning ICA could generate up to $395 million with the offering.

ICA said in a statement the shares represent 25 percent of OMA's total capital.

If the sale goes through, ICA would still maintain a 29 percent stake in OMA, comprised of Series B and BB shares, according to OMA's annual report.

ICA's local shares closed down 2.82 percent at 33.47 pesos on Wednesday, while OMA's shares dropped 0.61 percent to 49.03 pesos before the announcement.