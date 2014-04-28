BRIEF-Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
(Adds details on revenue)
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican builder ICA swung to a loss of 23.8 million pesos ($1.82 million) in the first quarter, dragged down by higher financing costs, the company said on Monday.
Last year, the construction company posted a profit of 164 million pesos in the January-March period.
After exchange rate fluctuations netted the company a gain of 842 million pesos during the first three months of last year, the company had to book a loss of 51 million pesos this quarter, it said.
The company said its revenue rose to 7.98 billion pesos, 28 percent above the 6.23 billion pesos it earned in the year ago period, boosted by growth in its construction and concession businesses.
ICA added that it expects revenue growth of 10 percent to 12 percent this year. ($1 = 13.06 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Bernard Orr)
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that had given Miami the green light to pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic home buyers, but gave the city another chance to argue its case.