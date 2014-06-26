MEXICO CITY, June 26 Mexican construction firm
ICA has acquired U.S builder Facchina and plans to
invest 8 billion pesos ($615.06 million) this year, ICA Chairman
Bernardo Quintana said in an interview in newspaper El Universal
published on Thursday.
The newspaper said Quintana did not detail how much the
company paid for the Maryland-based Facchina. But he said the
company generates annual sales of up to $400 million, which
would represent as much as 40 percent of ICA's international
revenue.
Quintana said ICA wanted to use the purchase to gain a
foothold in the United States, where he sees lots of potential.
"Infrastructure in the United States has been below the
norm, lots of bottlenecks and backlog in many sectors, so this
is our opportunity," Quintana said.
Shares in ICA were down 1 percent in early trading at 26.61
pesos.
($1 = 13.0068 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by David Gregorio)