MEXICO CITY Oct 6 Mexico's largest construction
firm ICA said on Monday that a company subsidiary has
signed a contract to take a 37.75 percent stake in a new 17.7
billion peso ($1.32 billion) water aqueduct that will serve the
northern city of Monterrey.
ICA's Controladora de Operaciones de Infraestructura unit,
or CONOISA, will provide construction, equipment, operation and
maintenance services on the 231-mile (372-km) project which will
boost Monterrey's water supply by more than 40 percent, ICA said
in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
The project will cross four Mexican states and includes six
pumping stations, seven storage tanks, a buffer reservoir as
well as pretreatment and telemetry systems.
CONOISA's partner on the project is Monterrey's public water
utility, Servicios de Agua y Drenaje de Monterrey.
(1 US dollar = 13.3927 Mexican peso)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Alden Bentley)