MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Mexican construction company ICA said on Friday it was seeking to resolve a conflict over a canceled port terminal contract with APM Terminals, part of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk.

The contract covered the first phase of construction at a container terminal at the Pacific coast post of Lazaro Cardenas, and ICA said in a statement it was seeking damages over what it describes as the unilateral cancellation of the contract by APM Terminals.

The Mexican firm did not provide further details on how it aims to resolve the contractual conflict. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)