MEXICO CITY Feb 5 The chief executive officer
of cash-strapped Mexican construction firm ICA, Alonso
Quintana Kawage, is resisting pressure for his ouster, two
people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Quintana, grandson of the founder of the iconic construction
firm, took the helm in 2012 and has been criticized for
overseeing the company's steep slide into debt.
A Mexican columnist on Friday reported that board members
decided to relieve Quintana of his position at a meeting on
Wednesday. The two people familiar with the matter said that was
incorrect. One of them said pressure for the ouster was coming
from the board.
The company, which has defaulted on three interest payments,
saw its net debt reach 51.147 billion pesos ($2.97 billion) in
the third quarter as a slump in the peso caused its dollar debt
value to balloon.
Shares in the company have been highly volatile, and were
trading around 5 percent lower on Friday morning.
