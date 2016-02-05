(Adds background on ICA situation)
MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexican construction firm
ICA's chief executive officer is resisting pressure for
his ouster, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday,
as the cash-strapped company struggles to keep its creditors at
bay.
Alonso Quintana Kawage, grandson of the founder of Mexico's
largest construction firm, took its helm in 2012 and has been
criticized for presiding over the company's steep slide into
debt.
A columnist for Mexican newspaper El Universal on Friday
reported that board members in a meeting last Wednesday decided
to oust Quintana. The two people familiar with the matter said
no such decision was made.
One of them said pressure for the ouster was coming from the
board, which is presided over by Quintana's father, Bernando
Quintana Isaac, and includes other family members. He served as
CEO from 1994 to 2006.
Two company spokesmen contacted by email and phone did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Shares in the firm, which built the iconic tower that houses
state oil giant Pemex, are down 76 percent over the
past year, and were trading around 12 percent lower on Friday
morning.
The company, which this week defaulted on its third straight
interest payment, saw its net debt reach 51.147 billion pesos
($2.97 billion) in the third quarter as a slump in the peso
caused its dollar debt value to balloon.
Aided by Rothschild and FTI Consulting, the company, which
has also been hit by a slump in government infrastructure
spending, has promised to draw up an initial restructuring plan
by mid-February.
But as banks cash in on collateral for loans and income from
projects slows, hopes for avoiding a bankruptcy proceeding are
fading fast.
Alfonso Gonzalez Migoya, non-executive chairman of low-cost
airline Volaris, was brought on as co-CEO in December to help
carry out the company's operational and financial restructuring
while Quintana continued to run operations.
One of the sources said Gonzalez Migoya would be an obvious
choice to succeed Quintana.
