MEXICO CITY Jan 20 Port operator APM Terminals,
part of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, has dropped Mexico's ICA
construction firm from a $300 million port project after it ran
out of cash and could not continue work, two people familiar
with the matter said.
ICA, which has defaulted on debt payments, was dismissed at
the end of December from the project to build a new container
terminal in the major Mexican Pacific port of Lazaro Cardenas,
the people said.
As early as 2013, ICA's liquidity problems caused delays,
forcing APM Terminals to negotiate an extension to the project
deadline with the government, one of the people said. The
project is nearly two-thirds complete, the person added.
Representatives for ICA and APM Terminals did not
immediately reply to requests for comment.
The cancellation of the Lazaro Cardenas contract raises
questions about ICA's immediate prospects after it said it would
default on two separate interest payments totalling about $37
million in order to privilege operations.
The company, hit by a sinking peso that makes its
substantial dollar debt more expensive, has said it would
present a preliminary restructuring plan in February.
The project to design, build, and operate a new container
terminal in Lazaro Cardenas for 30 years was awarded in 2012 to
a consortium led by APM Terminals, ICA said at the time.
ICA, APM's sole partner with a 5 percent stake, was given
the initial civil construction phase, which included dredging a
channel and building a wharf, container yard, rail facilities,
offices and a water treatment plant.
The Mexican company was hired for the first phase of what
was laid out as a three-stage $900 million expansion of the
cargo port. Successful completion of the first stage could have
secured ICA more work in the latter phases.
Strikes broke out after ICA's work ground to a halt. It has
since restarted and the terminal should begin operating from
July, one of the people said. Civil construction work will be
completely finished by the end of this year, the person added.
