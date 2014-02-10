UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexican auto production rose while exports fell in January, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.
Production rose 2.7 percent while exports dropped 0.4 percent during the month, AMIA said.
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.