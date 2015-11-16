LONDON Nov 16 Mexico submitted on Monday a
request to join the International Energy Agency as the energy
policy adviser to industrialised countries seeks to expand its
member base.
Mexican Secretary of Energy Pedro Joaquín Coldwell presented
IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol with a letter requesting to
join the organisation that currently includes 29 member
countries, the IEA said in a statement.
"This presents an excellent opportunity for the IEA to
strengthen its ties with Mexico, and opens the door to greater
engagement across Latin America. It is a key step towards our
objective of building a truly global international energy
organisation," Birol said.
The Paris-based IEA was founded in 1974 in the wake of the
1973 oil shock in order to advise western economies on how to
deal with supply disruption. The organisation has in recent
years tried to expand and include developing economies, creating
partnerships with countries including China, Brazil, India,
Indonesia, South Africa and Thailand.
Mexico is the third-largest oil producer of the Organisation
for Economic Co-operation and Development, according to the IEA.
Once the IEA's governing board approves the request, the IEA
will work with Mexico on steps required to meet its conditions
for membership, including the need to hold oil reserves
eqiuvalent to 90 days of net imports.
