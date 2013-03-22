MEXICO CITY, March 22 Shares in Infraestructura Energetica Nova, the Mexican unit of U.S. energy company Sempra Energy, rose by more than 18 percent after making their debut on the Mexican stock exchange on Friday.

IENOVA priced its stock at 34 pesos per share for its initial public offering (IPO). The shares were trading at 40.2 pesos shortly after the market opened on Friday.