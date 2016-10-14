BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Mexico's Infraestructura Energetica Nova raised 30.4 billion Mexican pesos ($1.6 billion) in a public stock offering, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The company, known as IEnova, said it sold 380 million shares, including an overallotment, at 80 pesos per share.
IEnova is a unit of U.S. firm Sempra Energy.
($1 = 18.9360 Mexican pesos)
* AGM Group Holdings files for U.S. IPO of up to $7.0 million of class a ordinary shares - SEC filing