MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Mexico's Infraestructura Energetica Nova raised 30.4 billion Mexican pesos ($1.6 billion) in a public stock offering, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company, known as IEnova, said it sold 380 million shares, including an overallotment, at 80 pesos per share.

IEnova is a unit of U.S. firm Sempra Energy.

