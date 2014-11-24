MEXICO CITY Nov 24 A unit of energy
infrastructure company IEnova, the Mexican
subsidiary of U.S. firm Sempra Energy, said on Monday
that Mexico's state power company CFE had awarded it a 25-year
contract to build and operate a natural gas pipeline in the
north of the country.
IEnova said in a filing it had been awarded the contract for
the Ojinaga-El Encino pipeline project in northern Chihuahua
state.
CFE has said the 254-km natural gas pipeline
will need an investment of about $400 million.
Earlier this year, CFE announced various infrastructure
projects near Mexico's northern border with the United States
that are part of the company's aim to boost U.S. natural gas
imports and help lower electricity rates via cheaper inputs and
more modern power infrastructure.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and David Alire Garcia;
Editing by Richard Chang)