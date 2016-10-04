BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
MEXICO CITY Oct 4 IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will boost its stake in the Mexican unit of Spanish construction firm OHL with an 8.64 billion peso ($448 million) purchase, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.
Once approved by government agencies, the purchase takes IFM Global's stake in OHL's Mexico OPI subsidiary from 24.99 percent to 49 percent, while OHL Mexico will keep the remaining 51 percent. ($1 = 19.3200 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.