MEXICO CITY Oct 31 While Mexico's economy was
overly hyped in the early months of this year, so too are
reports of the slowing of Latin America's No. 2 economy, a
senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official told a local
newspaper on Thursday.
"(Mexico's potential) was clearly exaggerated in January,
February and March, but on the other hand, perhaps now, so is
(the deceleration)," Alejandro Werner, director of the IMF's
western hemisphere department, said in an interview with daily
Reforma, referring to glowing reports of Mexico's economic scope
in the English language press.
Mexico's economy shrank in the second quarter by 0.7
percent, its first contraction in four years, as lower
government spending and a slowdown in the construction sector
weighed.
The cooling of the economy has led the central bank to cut
interest rates three times this year. At 3.5 percent, the rate
is now at its lowest-ever level.
Nonetheless, the bank says there are signs the worst of the
slowdown had passed and that no further rate cuts are advisable
- a view shared by Werner, the former director of economic
studies at the Bank of Mexico, who viewed the slowing economy as
temporary.
"The factors (for growth) are real," he told Reforma. "In
the first half of the year the Mexican economy grew very little,
but that was due to factors that we think are transitory."
He highlighted the slate of economic reforms being pushed by
the government, which include fiscal, energy and financial
overhauls, as an engine of future growth for the economy.
He also praised proposed government tax reform, which
includes higher taxes for the rich as well as levies on junk
food and on stock market gains, that is currently awaiting final
approval from the Mexican Congress.
"It's an effort Mexico has to make, given its low tax take,"
he said.