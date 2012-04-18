* Japan, Sweden and Denmark have already committed funds

* Mexico to chair G20 meetings on Friday

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, April 18 Promises by countries including Japan and Sweden to boost funding to the International Monetary Fund show good progress towards a Group of 20 deal, Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Wednesday.

Meade will chair meetings of the bloc of advanced and developing nations in Washington on Friday where policymakers will discuss boosting the IMF's financial firepower, an issue that has taken on fresh urgency given a jump in borrowing costs in Spain and Italy this week.

Japan, Sweden and Denmark have already committed a total of $77 billion to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis and Meade said this was a positive sign for Friday's talks.

"There are some countries that prior to the meeting have expressed their willingness to provide the Fund with more access to funds, and so I say that there is going to be good progress," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Latin America. "It creates a good environment for the meeting."