MEXICO CITY Jan 21 Mexico will not nominate
Central Bank Gov. Agustin Carstens in the race to lead the
International Monetary Fund, and supports incumbent Christine
Lagarde's offer to continue in the role, a Mexican government
source said on Thursday.
"Mexico is not going to present a candidate and backs
France's nomination," the source said. "The government
recognizes his leadership and talent, as we support an important
ally of Mexico's structural reforms."
The source said Finance Minister Luis Videgaray had met with
Lagarde in Davos to express his support for her candidacy.
(Reporting by Simon Gardner)