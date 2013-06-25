Heathrow Airport says shareholders to invest 650 million more pounds in hub
LONDON, March 30 Shareholders in Britain's biggest airport Heathrow will invest a further 650 million pounds ($807 million) in the hub, the airport said on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY, June 24 Spain's CaixaBank plans to offer up to 482.64 million shares of Carlos Slim's Grupo Financiero Inbursa to global investors but won't reveal pricing until Tuesday, a press release from Mexico's bourse said on Monday.
The offering, announced earlier this month, is part of a move to shed assets and shore up capital at the Barcelona-based lender.
CaixaBank already sold a 3.7 percent stake in Inbursa to Inmobiliaria Carso,, owned by the family of Mexican telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim.
The Spanish bank said it planned to sell another 6.4 percent in tranches for Mexican and international investors, leaving it with a stake of 9.0 to 9.9 percent and raising just over 1 billion euros in total.
Trading on Mexico's bourse is slated to begin Wednesday, the press release said.
LONDON, March 30 Shareholders in Britain's biggest airport Heathrow will invest a further 650 million pounds ($807 million) in the hub, the airport said on Thursday.
BUDAPEST, March 30 Hungary's central bank will not lift the countercyclical capital buffer rate required of banks, maintaining the current rate of zero percent as cyclical systemic risks are low to support lending, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.
* NPL ratio 1.62 pct at end-Dec, flat vs end-Sept (Recasts and adds background, details from earnings results)