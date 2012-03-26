Iran's Aseman airlines signed final deal to buy 30 Boeing planes -IRNA
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY, March 26 Mexico's main stock index gained more than 1 percent on Monday boosted by comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggesting the U.S. central bank would continue supportive monetary policies even as the unemployment rate improves.
TOKYO, June 10 Toshiba Corp will contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's now-bankrupt nuclear unit.