MEXICO CITY May 2 Analysts following Mexico's economy eased their forecast for inflation this year, while growth estimates rose, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Analysts forecast a 3.68 percent rise in consumer prices this year, down from a 3.78 percent rise expected in the last monthly poll.

The forecast showed 3.62 percent for economic growth this year, higher than the 3.43 percent expected in the last poll.