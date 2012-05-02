MEXICO CITY May 2 Analysts following Mexico's economy cut their forecast for inflation this year and became more upbeat on the outlook for growth, the central bank said on Wed nesday.

The analysts predicted a 3.68 percent rise in consumer prices this year, down from an increase of 3.78 percent expected in the last monthly poll.

The forecast showed 3.62 percent for economic growth this year, higher than the 3.43 percent expected in the last poll.

Last week, Mexico's central bank held its key lending rate steady at 4.5 percent despite concerns that uncertain growth prospects north of the border could weaken Latin America's second-largest economy. [ID: nL2E8FR4BV]

In a separate report, remittances sent from Mexicans living outside the country, mostly in the United States, were up 1.4 percent in March compared with year-ago levels.

The $2.082 billion sent home was the highest since the $2.085 billion sent in September and was the second straight increase in that figure.