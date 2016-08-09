(Adds details on inflation rates) MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 Mexican consumer prices rose 2.65 percent in the year through July, national statistics agency INEGI said on Tuesday, but the rise was less than expected, which will likely reduce pressure on the central bank to adopt more aggressive measures to combat inflation. The uptick in prices for July came in below the 2.73 percent rise expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and the central bank's inflation target of 3.0 percent. Consumer prices rose 0.26 percent in July, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, due mainly to a 1.43 percent increase in government-set energy prices. The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.17 percent during the month due in part to service sector growth of 0.29 percent. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)