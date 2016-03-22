CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher as oil, commodity prices rise
May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity prices rose.
MEXICO CITY, March 22 Mexico's annual consumer price inflation rate in the first half of March stood at 2.71 percent, data from the country's statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.
Consumer prices rose by 0.1 percent in the first half of March.
The index of core consumer prices rose by 2.86 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, and by 0.3 percent in the first two weeks of March, the data showed. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity prices rose.
May 16 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors paused for a breather a day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs.