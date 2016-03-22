MEXICO CITY, March 22 Mexico's annual consumer price inflation rate in the first half of March stood at 2.71 percent, data from the country's statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices rose by 0.1 percent in the first half of March.

The index of core consumer prices rose by 2.86 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, and by 0.3 percent in the first two weeks of March, the data showed. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)