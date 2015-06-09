BRIEF-Echo Global announces common stock, convertible note repurchase program
* Echo Global Logistics Inc announces common stock and convertible note repurchase program
MEXICO CITY, June 9 Low inflation in Mexico should continue until 2016, a member of the Mexican central bank's board said on Tuesday.
Speaking after data showed Mexican annual inflation had slowed to an historic low in May, central bank board member Manuel Ramos Francia also said Latin America's second biggest economy was well positioned to cope with any external pressure. (Reporting by Noe Torres)
* Echo Global Logistics Inc announces common stock and convertible note repurchase program
* Permian Resources announces consensual and transformational restructuring transaction