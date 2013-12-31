Colombia landslide kills at least 14, 60 injured
BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY Dec 31 Mexico on Tuesday published guidelines that will govern public-private investment partnerships in public works, opening the door for more private investment in government infrastructure projects.
While a law governing public-private partnerships in public works was passed in January 2012, guidelines that flesh out project standards remained pending until their publication in the government's official gazette on Tuesday.
The guidelines specify that the finance ministry will identify potential projects and evaluate their economic viability.
President Enrique Pena Nieto has said Mexico needs to upgrade its aging ports, highways and airports to bolster the domestic economy, which is expected to grow by only 1.3 percent this year, according to government projections. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Richard Chang)
BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.
MANILA, April 1 The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.