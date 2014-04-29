MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto on Monday raised his goal for infrastructure spending
to 7.7 trillion pesos ($587 billion) by 2018, in a bid to boost
growth in Latin America's number 2 economy.
The new target, which includes both public and private
investment, is nearly twice the 4 trillion peso goal announced
by Pena Nieto last July for his term in office, which ends in
four years.
"With bigger and better infrastructure, there are more
opportunities to attract productive investment, generate jobs
and improve families' income," Pena Nieto said at an event in
Mexico City.
"At the end of this administration, we want a country with
better communication, with roads in a good state and high
quality highways."
($1 = 13.1267 Mexican Pesos)
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Ken Wills)