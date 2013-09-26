MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 The damage from two storms
that caused major flooding and heavy rain across much of Mexico
could top 75 billion pesos ($5.76 billion), the highest ever
cost from a natural disaster in the country, Mexico's insurers'
association said on Thursday.
The storms, which struck Mexico's Gulf and Pacific coasts
simultaneously two weeks ago, have killed at least 145 people
and damaged bridges, roads and crops across the country.
Recaredo Arias, chief executive of the Mexican Association
of Insurance Institutions, said the 75 billion peso figure was
based on government estimates and that the insurers' association
agreed with them. The government has still to publish its own
official estimates.
Tropical storms Ingrid and Manuel have prompted claims of
about 2.4 billion pesos and 4.4 billion pesos, respectively, the
association said at a news conference.
The areas affected by the storms have a low level of
insurance coverage, around 20 percent, according to the
association, which said insured damages could range from 12
billion to 15 billion pesos.
($1 = 13.0242 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Kenneth Barry)