MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico's central bank is
still discussing raising interest rates either before or after
the U.S. Federal Reserve takes action, the central bank's deputy
governor Manuel Ramos said in an interview with local radio on
Wednesday.
In January, Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens
suggested that an interest rate hike was very probable this year
as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates.
"The discussion that we're having, and that I think is still
being carried out by the governing body, is whether or not it's
advisable to act in a preventative way in terms of moving before
the Fed or if it's better to wait until after the Federal
Reserve moves first," Ramos told Mexico City-based Radio
Formula.
Earlier this week, Citigroup's Mexican unit Banamex said
that its view is that Mexico's central bank will raise its
reference rate in June before the Federal Reserve possibly
approves its own interest rate hike.
"I don't think that anyone or any emerging economy that has
a high degree of financial integration with the global economy
can avoid moving rates in the same direction as the United
States," added Ramos, one of five members of the central bank's
governing body.
