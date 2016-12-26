MEXICO CITY Dec 26 Mexican airline Interjet
said it is carrying out inspections of its Russian-made Superjet
100 planes to comply with a directive from the Russian aviation
authority.
Russian plane maker Sukhoi said last week the aviation
regulator detected a defect in the tail section of its Superjet
100. Interjet said in a statement on Sunday it was carrying out
checks of its Superjet 100 planes as a result of the Russian
regulator's order.
Interjet has bought various Superjet 100 planes from Sukhoi,
which is part of state-owned United Aircraft Corp, an
umbrella corporation created by Russian President Vladimir Putin
in 2006 to revive the local aircraft industry.
The Superjet line has been dogged with safety concerns. In
2012, 45 people were killed after a Superjet plane crashed in
Indonesia during a promotional flight, causing air carrier
Aeroflot to ground four planes.
(Reporting by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Leslie Adler)