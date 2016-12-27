MEXICO CITY Dec 27 Mexican airline Interjet
said on Tuesday it had detected "potential anomalies" in 11
Russian-made Superjet 100 planes and grounded them after an
inspection to comply with a directive from the Russian aviation
authority.
Russian plane maker Sukhoi said last week the aviation
regulator detected a defect in the tail section of its Superjet
100 plane. Interjet said in a statement on Sunday it was
carrying out checks of its Superjet 100 planes.
After inspecting 22 planes, 11 were found to be without
problems, while 11 were grounded after "potential anomalies"
were detected, Jose Luis Garza, Interjet's chief executive, told
local radio.
"We have 11 planes that are on the ground, waiting for a
solution from the aviation authority and the manufacturer so
that we can put them back in regular service," Garza said.
The grounding of the planes comes at an inopportune time for
Interjet, with many people traveling for the holiday season.
Delays were reported at Mexico City's airport on Monday night,
and some disgruntled customers took to social media to complain.
Interjet has bought various Superjet 100 planes from Sukhoi,
which is part of state-owned United Aircraft Corp, an
umbrella corporation created by Russian President Vladimir Putin
in 2006 to revive the local aircraft industry.
The Superjet line has been dogged with safety concerns. In
2012, 45 people were killed after a Superjet plane crashed in
Indonesia during a promotional flight, causing air carrier
Aeroflot to ground four planes.
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Dan Grebler)