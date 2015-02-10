MEXICO CITY Feb 9 Mexican low-cost airline Interjet could list on the country's stock exchange by the end of 2015, Chief Executive Officer Jose Luis Garza told Reuters on Monday.

"I think it could be at the end of this year, beginning of next year...if things don't change," Garza said on the sidelines of an event in Mexico City.

In 2011 the company called off a planned $300 million listing on the stock exchange, citing unfavorable market conditions.

In the third quarter of 2014, the company made a net profit of 15.3 million pesos ($1.03 million) on revenue of 3.64 billion pesos.

The company said on Monday that it has a fleet of 51 aircraft, including 39 Airbus A320s. ($1 = 14.8290 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)