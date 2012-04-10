* Fixed investment rises for third straight month

* Pace of growth in spending eases slightly

MEXICO CITY, April 10 - Mexican gross fixed investment rose in January for a third consecutive month although the rate of growth eased slightly from the previous month.

Gross fixed investment increased 1.6 percent in January from December compared to 2.0 percent in the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Compared with the same month a year earlier, the measure of spending on machinery, equipment and construction was up 8.7 percent.

The gauge, a lagging indicator, provides a delayed measure of sentiment on big capital investments in Mexico.

The Mexican economy is expected to grow about 3.43 percent this year, according to a central bank poll of analysts, down from expansion of 3.9 percent in 2011.