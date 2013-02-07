BRIEF-Canada Jetlines names Stan Gadek as CEO
* Canada Jetlines prepares for takeoff: announces Stan Gadek as chief executive officer tapping 20-plus years of airline leadership experience
MEXICO CITY Feb 7 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said there were more negative economic risks than positive ones facing Europe.
The IPC stock index shed 1 percent to 45,110.39 points at 11:28 a.m. local time.
* Canada Jetlines prepares for takeoff: announces Stan Gadek as chief executive officer tapping 20-plus years of airline leadership experience
WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in May, signaling that the labor market was rapidly tightening amid a firming economy, which could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this month.