UPDATE 1-Mylan may have overcharged U.S. for EpiPen by $1.27 bln -HHS

NEW YORK, May 31 The U.S. government may have overpaid drugmaker Mylan N.V. by as much as $1.27 billion between 2006 and 2016 for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday.