BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $600,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index fell 1.20 percent on Thursday due to worries over a prolonged government shutdown in the United States, destination for about 80 percent of Mexican exports.
The index was at 40,806.40 points at 10:41 a.m. local time.
* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $600,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Conmed corporation announces jury verdict in delaware litigation against surgiquest