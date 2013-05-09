BRIEF-Ominto says issued statement in response to a recent report published on co
* Ominto Inc says issued statement in response to a recent report published on company
MEXICO CITY May 9 Mexico's IPC stock index fell 1.01 percent to 41,676.29 points on Thursday, following Wall Street's descent.
The S&P 500 edged lower on Thursday, coming off its record highs, as data showing signs of improvement in the labor market was not enough of a catalyst to add to recent upward momentum.
* Ominto Inc says issued statement in response to a recent report published on company
* Hemispherx biopharma inc says promotion of carol smith as chief manufacturing officer and deputy chief scientific officer