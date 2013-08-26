BRIEF-Pharmathene files for mixed shelf of up to $100 Mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2odSp57 Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Aug 26 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent on Monday due to worries the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut its monetary stimulus program in September.
The index was down 1.06 percent at 40,493.14 points.
MONTREAL/QUEBEC CITY, March 30 Bombardier Inc should consider its decision to award top executives pay rises of up to 50 percent in light of a public backlash at a time when the company has laid off thousands of employees, Quebec's economy minister said on Thursday.
* Canadian Prime Minister, pressed on increased compensation for Bombardier executives, says we respect the free market and choices companies make Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)