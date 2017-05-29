MEXICO CITY May 29 Mexican lender Banco del Bajio is looking to raise around $490 million next month in what will be the country's second new stock offering this year, according to a copy of the bank's prospectus.

Banco del Bajio is seeking to raise around 9 billion pesos, including overallotment, in a June 7 initial public offering where it sees a price range of between 29 pesos and 32 pesos per share, according to a document posted on the website of the Mexican stock exchange. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Sheky Espejo)