BRIEF-Amwal International Investment FY profit rises
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 9 Mexican real estate investment trust, or FIBRA, Grupo Danhos, has priced its 5.98 billion peso ($456 million) initial public offering at 26 pesos a share, it said in a filing with the stock exchange late on Tuesday.
The stock certificates are set to start trading on Wednesday.
Mexican FIBRAs and companies including airline Volaris and gas company IEnova have raised around $10 billion via public offerings and follow-on offerings this year, an all-time record for Latin America's second-biggest economy.
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EGM approves cash dividend of 5 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nN8rC9) Further company coverage: