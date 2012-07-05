* Interjet, Vesta plan IPOs, IDEAL eyes secondary offering
* Eight other companies interested in offerings
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Three companies are expected
to launch public offerings in the second half of this year, an
executive at Mexico's stock exchange said on Thursday.
Real estate development company Corporacion Inmobilaria
Vesta will likely debut in the coming weeks, while low-cost
airline Interjet plans to launch later this year, said Pedro
Zorrilla, deputy director of corporate services and
institutional relations.
Infrastructure company IDEAL is also planning a
secondary offering.
"We also have eight others that are being confidentially
reviewed by the exchange and the individual companies," said
Zorrila. "After this period of volatility, we expect the initial
public offering of Vesta in the coming weeks."
Vesta, which announced its offering on Friday, is looking to
raise up to 4.076 billon pesos ($304 million).
No details were available on Interjet's plan. The company
pulled its planned listing last year citing a "complicated
situation" in financial markets.
Earlier this year, Alpek, the petrochemical unit
of conglomerate Alfa, launched its IPO on the Mexican
exchange..
That was the exchange's only listing to date this year. Two
companies went public last year.