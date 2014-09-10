MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa said on Wednesday it will make a book loss of around $320 million on the sale of its 50 percent stake in wireless operator Iusacell to Grupo Salinas.

Mexico's Grupo Salinas said earlier it will buy out Televisa's stake in Iusacell for $717 million, and will seek a strategic partner to boost the company. (Reporting by Simon Gardner)