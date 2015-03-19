MEXICO CITY, March 18 Mexican homebuilder Javer
is preparing to sell shares in an initial public offering, the
first for the sector since the country's three leading builders
filed for bankruptcy protection last year.
Javer hopes to raise between 3 billion and 3.5 billion pesos
($198 million to $232 million), not including an over-allotment
option, according to a preliminary filing with Mexico's
securities regulator.
The listing could take place in the week of April 20,
according to the filing, with Credit Suisse and BTG Pactual as
the lead bookrunners.
Three of Mexico's biggest homebuilders, Geo, Homex
and Urbi, are trying to restructure under
bankruptcy protection.
All three collapsed under heavy debt burden and slumping
sales of their cheap, single-unit homes in developments often
far from city centers.
Javer is now Mexico's biggest homebuilder, selling 18,525
homes last year, mainly in Queretaro, Nuevo Leon and Jalisco,
which are among the country's wealthiest states. Unlike its
once-larger rivals, Javer sells a mix of types of homes and does
not just focus on low-income housing.
The company plans to use proceeds from the IPO to pay down
debt as well as for general corporate purposes, according to a
separate filing with Mexico's stock exchange.
($1 = 15.1005 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)