MEXICO CITY Feb 8 The initial public offering for tequila maker Jose Cuervo is at least four times oversubscribed, four sources said on Wednesday, pointing to a high-end pricing for the first Mexican IPO since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency.

Two of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said pricing of the 476.6 million share offer was expected to be at the upper end of the 30 to 34 peso guidance range.

A 34 peso pricing, combined with a 15 percent "overallotment option" could allow the oldest continuously-producing tequila company to rake in upwards of $900 million.

The official pricing is due to be released later on Wednesday. Jose Cuervo, which is also the world's biggest tequila maker, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company, officially known as Becle, put its IPO on hold twice last year, as Trump's march to the White House gathered strength, sending the peso currency to a series of record lows.

The real estate mogul has threatened to slap a hefty tax on products Mexico sends to the United States to pay for a border wall, as well as tear up a joint trade deal with Mexico.

U.S. protectionist measures against Mexico could hurt Jose Cuervo, which generates 64 percent of its $1.165 billion in sales from American and Canadian consumers.

But investors have expressed strong interest in the IPO, citing Cuervo's strong dollar-based earnings and saying demand for tequila is not heavily dependent on prices.

Started by Jose Antonio de Cuervo in 1758 before Mexican independence from Spain, Cuervo says it is North America's oldest continuous producer of spirits.

Boasting 30 percent of the global tequila market, the business is now controlled by the Beckmann family, which will remain the majority shareholder after the IPO.

Aranda, a subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Ltd, has said it will take a 20 percent stake in the listing, helping to put a floor under the IPO.

Shares of the company should begin trading on Mexico's bourse on Thursday.

