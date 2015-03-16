MEXICO CITY, March 15 One of Mexico's most
prominent journalists, whose team revealed a
conflict-of-interest scandal ensnaring President Enrique Pena
Nieto last year, has been fired, her employer MVS Radio said on
Sunday.
Late last year, reporter Carmen Aristegui exposed that Pena
Nieto's wife, Angelica Rivera, was in the process of acquiring a
luxury house from a government contractor that won millions of
dollars in state business.
It later emerged that both Pena Nieto and his finance
minister had also purchased houses from government contractors.
The revelations damaged Pena Nieto's reputation, compounding
a deep political crisis triggered by his government's handling
of a probe into the disappearance and apparent massacre of 43
trainee teachers in September.
Last week, MVS Radio and Aristegui publicly locked horns
over a brand-new platform for investigative journalism called
Mexicoleaks.
The company contended that Aristegui and her team offered
MVS's name and funding for Mexicoleaks without authorization.
MVS subsequently fired two of her star investigative
reporters due to "loss of confidence", prompting Aristegui to
insist that reinstatement of her reporters was an "absolute
condition".
"Instead of firing them, we should be giving them prizes,"
Aristegui said on her morning radio show.
The events have inspired a torrent of Tweets supporting
Aristegui under the hashtag #EndefensadeAristegui (in defense of
Aristegui).
In its statement on Sunday, MVS Radio said "as a company, we
can't accept conditions and ultimatums from our collaborators."
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Additional reporting
by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Simon Gardner)