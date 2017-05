MEXICO CITY Alan Pulido, a Mexican striker for the Greek soccer team Olympiakos, was kidnapped in the northeastern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, authorities said according to local media reports on Sunday.

A relative of Pulido also told Milenio TV that he had been kidnapped.

Pulido was kidnapped after leaving a party in the state capital of Ciudad Victoria, media outlets reported.

(Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)