MEXICO CITY May 5 Gunmen executed two sons of
two prominent Mexican journalists in the northern city of
Chihuahua, a spokesman for the state attorney general's office
said on Sunday, and police found seven bodies dumped in a Mexico
City suburb.
Alfredo Paramo, 20, and Diego Paramo, 21, were shot dead in
Chihuahua early on Saturday after being chased through the
streets by gunmen in a car, said spokesman Carlos Gonzalez.
They are the sons of well-known Mexican financial journalist
David Paramo, who hosts a radio show, appears on TV Azteca
and has a national newspaper column, and Martha
Gonzalez, the editor of the local El Peso newspaper.
"We still don't know what they were doing there," Carlos
Gonzalez said. "But this has nothing to do with the professional
activities of their parents."
Mexican journalists are often targeted and killed by drug
cartels for reporting on their activities. The Committee to
Protect Journalists, a New York-based advocacy group, says 25
journalists have been murdered in Mexico since 1992.
In a separate incident, authorities found seven bodies
dumped in a car in a Mexico City suburb on Sunday morning, a
local police official said.
Two of the men were found naked. Police have identified
three of the men, who ranged in ages from 14 to 42, the official
said.
It appeared all seven men, who were found in the suburb of
Ecatepec, had been shot, the official said.
Last year, police discovered eight corpses dumped in the
down-at-the-heels suburb of 2 million people.
Ecatepec lies in the State of Mexico, which borders the
capital to the north and where more than half the population of
greater Mexico City lives.
Until 2011, Enrique Pena Nieto, now the president of Mexico,
was the governor of the State of Mexico.
He has vowed to take a different tack than his presidential
predecessor, Felipe Calderon, who sent in the troops to tackle
the warring drug cartels. Pena Nieto has focused instead on
stopping kidnapping and extortion.
Roughly 70,000 people have died in drug-related killings
since 2006, when Calderon launched his military-led campaign.
More than 4,200 have died in the first four months of Pena
Nieto's term, a slower pace than early 2012.
