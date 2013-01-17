* Q4 profit 1.219 bln pesos vs 919 mln pesos yr ago
* Q4 revenue up 9 pct to 7.7 bln pesos
MEXICO CITY Jan 17 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico,
Mexico's leading paper products company, said on Thursday its
fourth-quarter profit soared 33 percent, helped by lower costs
as well as a jump in revenue.
Kimber, a unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark
Corp, earned 1.219 billion pesos ($94.7 million) in the
fourth quarter, up from 919 million pesos a year ago.
The company benefited from lower prices for raw materials as
well as a reduction in its business expenses in the period.
Revenue at Kimber, whose brands include Huggies diapers and
Kleenex tissues, rose 9 percent in the fourth quarter to 7.7
billion pesos.
The company bought a baby products unit from Evenflo a year
ago and sales from those products boosted revenue in the fourth
quarter.
Kimber shares rose 1.9 percent to close at 34.38 pesos on
Thursday.